Jelly Roll announced his Beautifully Broken 2024 Tour, a trek that will kick off in late August and keep him busy for the next couple of months.

Joining Jelly Roll on the road this fall are country music riser Warren Zeiders, as well as newcomer Alexandra Kay.

The Beautifully Broken Tour will play nearly 40 arena-sized venues across America over a two-month span. It includes some legendary venues, like New York City's Madison Square Garden, and Jelly Roll says it's a bigger live undertaking than any headlining tour he's mounted thus far in his career.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year," the singer said on social media, where he announced the trek. "I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning March 1, but a variety of pre-sales will be available ahead of time.

Jelly Roll 2024 Tour Dates

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center