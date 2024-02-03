Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, hit the red carpet at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles on Friday night (Feb. 2), and he took the opportunity to share an important message about an issue that's dear to his heart.

The singer devotes a lot of time and energy to helping others with addiction recovery after turning his own life around in recent years, and he hit the red carpet wearing a black outfit with white lettering that warned of the immense problem addiction poses in the United States today.

"190 people a day overdose and die in the United States of America," the back of Jelly Roll's shirt reads in a picture Bunnie posted to Instagram.

Jelly Roll was part of an all-star lineup that was on hand to honor Jon Bon Jovi as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year for his charity work, taking the stage to perform "Bad Medicine" — a moment that caused him to gush, "My mom isn't going to believe this" via social media.

Lainey Wilson was also on hand to perform "We Weren't Born to Follow," while Shania Twain sang "Bed of Roses." Jason Isbell performed "Wanted Dead or Alive," and the War and Treaty sang "I'll Be There for You" at the annual Grammy Weekend event, which also featured a joint performance between Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen, among other all-star tributes, including Wolfgang Van Halen.

Jelly Roll admits he went down a dark path of drugs and crime in his youth, ending up in prison before turning his life around after the birth of his daughter. He traveled to Washington, D.C., to testify in front of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Jan. 11, where he shared his own life experiences with both using and dealing drugs as part of a hearing about the opioid epidemic.

"I was a part of the problem," he told lawmakers. "I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution."

"... I was the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now when they're mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl, and they're killing the people we love."