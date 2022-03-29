Joe Satriani Books 44-Date North American Tour for Late 2022
In support of his 19th full length album, The Elephants of Mars, guitar sensation Joe Satriani has booked a 44-date tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, which will launch in late September.
On this run, which stretches from Sept. 21 through Nov. 19 with just one stop across the northern border in Toronto, Ontario, Satriani will be flanked by drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte, which positions the group as a dynamic four-piece.
Now able to get out from beneath the effects the pandemic had on live music, Satriani is finally set to return to the road in 2022 after not doing any major touring since the back half of 2018 in support of the What Happens Next album. Shapeshifting, the Satch album that preceded the forthcoming The Elephants of Mars, came out in April of 2020, right in the thick of the early lockdown period worldwide, which stifled the release plans of countless artists.
See the complete list of 2022 tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on April 1 at Satriani's website.
Joe Satriani 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 21 — Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Sept. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre
Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 24 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort
Sept. 25 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort
Sept. 26 — Stockton, Calif. @ Bob Hope Theater
Sept. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre
Sept. 29 — Spokane, Wash. @ Bing Crosby Theater
Sept. 30 — Salem, Ore. @ Elsinore Theatre
Oct. 02 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Oct. 04 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 06 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre
Oct. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre
Oct. 08 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Oct. 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre
Oct. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 13 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre
Oct. 14 — Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Kalamazoo State Theatre
Oct. 15 — Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center
Oct. 16 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton Palace Theatre
Oct. 17 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Oct. 19 — Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre
Oct. 20 — Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 21 — Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park
Oct. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
Oct. 23 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 27 — New York City, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 02 + 03 — Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Nov. 04 — Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
Nov. 05 — Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Nov. 09 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Nov. 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker
Nov. 12 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Nov. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
Nov. 18 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre