Joe Satriani Books 44-Date North American Tour for Late 2022

In support of his 19th full length album, The Elephants of Mars, guitar sensation Joe Satriani has booked a 44-date tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, which will launch in late September.

On this run, which stretches from Sept. 21 through Nov. 19 with just one stop across the northern border in Toronto, Ontario, Satriani will be flanked by drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte, which positions the group as a dynamic four-piece.

Now able to get out from beneath the effects the pandemic had on live music, Satriani is finally set to return to the road in 2022 after not doing any major touring since the back half of 2018 in support of the What Happens Next album. Shapeshifting, the Satch album that preceded the forthcoming The Elephants of Mars, came out in April of 2020, right in the thick of the early lockdown period worldwide, which stifled the release plans of countless artists.

See the complete list of 2022 tour dates below and look for tickets to go on sale on April 1 at Satriani's website.

Joe Satriani 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 21 — Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sept. 22 — San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre

Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 24 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Sept. 25 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 26 — Stockton, Calif. @ Bob Hope Theater

Sept. 28 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

Sept. 29 — Spokane, Wash. @ Bing Crosby Theater

Sept. 30 — Salem, Ore. @ Elsinore Theatre

Oct. 02 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 04 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 06 — Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre

Oct. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Theatre

Oct. 08 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Oct. 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

Oct. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 13 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

Oct. 14 — Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

Oct. 15 — Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Oct. 16 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton Palace Theatre

Oct. 17 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct. 19 — Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

Oct. 20 — Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 21 — Northfield, Ohio @ MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

Oct. 23 — Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 27 — New York City, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 02 + 03 — Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

Nov. 04 — Collingswood, N.J. @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Nov. 05 — Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 07 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 09 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Nov. 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker

Nov. 12 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 14 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Nov. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 18 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 19 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre