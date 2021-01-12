Joe Satriani Creates New ‘Crystal Planet’ Comic Book Series

Guitar great Joe Satriani has put his creativity toward another platform, serving as a co-creator on the new comic book series "Crystal Planet."

The space-centric story centers on Satchel Walker, described as "a man out of time" who finds himself caught between desperate factions as they battle for resources while in the perilous orbit of a dying star. In this combative world it is the power of music and the emotion that it conjures that may end up bringing an end to the conflict and restoring harmony.

Satriani and Ned Evett created the series, which is backed by Heavy Metal Magazine and Incendium for the Opus imprint. "Crystal Planet" is starting as a five-issue series with each first print being limited to 1998 copies and selling for $19.98. The first issue will arrive in March and pre-orders are available now.

“Funny how things get their start,” says Satriani “July 1994 I’m on tour with Deep Purple and I’m warming up with my guitar backstage in a bull’s isolation cell at the Plaza de Toros in Gjion, Spain. Then and there I start writing the opening riff to a song that will become 'Crystal Planet' and a few years later it's the title track for my '98 album release.”

The guitarist continues, “Fast forward to 2013, friend and fellow guitarist Ned Evett makes an animated sci-fi video for my song 'Lies and Truths' using artwork from my 'Joe’s Art 2013' book. We projected that video on a 30 ft. screen every night of the Unstoppable Momentum Tour. It was a hit with the fans which got us thinking we could expand the clip into a 'Crystal Planet' sci-fi epic."

From there, Satriani and Evett formed their Satchtoons company focused on animated content and started scripting out and creating demos for the "Crystal Planet" pilot. "I am thrilled to finally offer our fans the first full issue of what will ultimately be a three novel trilogy,” stated Satriani.

Heavy Metal / Incendium / Opus

The world of "Crystal Planet" will extend beyond the printed page into toys and collectibles. A Joe Satriani "Crystal Planet" action figure is also available to pre-order now for $29.95, featuring Joe in a Tri-Diver suit from the comics with his signature "Crystal Planet" Ibanez guitar. It will ship May 2021.

Check out some of the panels from the upcoming series as well as the cover art below:

Heavy Metal / Incendium / Opus

Heavy Metal / Incendium / Opus

Heavy Metal / Incendium / Opus

Heavy Metal / Incendium / Opus