Guitar great Joe Satriani is moving forward by taking you back. The iconic rocker has just released a new song called "Nineteen Eighty," while also revealing the key details for his forthcoming album, Shapeshifting.

The disc is set for an April 10 street date via Legacy Recordings and finds "Satch" rocking with a band that includes Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, acclaimed drummer Kenny Aronoff and keyboardist Eric Caudieux. Also, fans can look for guest turns from Prince's Lisa Coleman playing piano on two tracks, while Christopher Guest provides mandolin on a song. Satriani co-produced the Shapeshifting album with Jim Scott.

The 13-track disc is headed up by the nimble and impressive guitar work on the instrumental single "Nineteen Eighty," which can be heard in the player below. Satriani says it reminds him of the period where he was working with his first band, The Squares, a time when they “dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try to create a cooler new wave vibe.”

Staying true to the sounds of the time, he even used a vintage MXR EVH phaser. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Eddie Van Halen,” Satriani says. “In my mind, he just crystallized that era. The late ‘70s and early ‘80s, he kind of saved rock guitar. So that’s what I would have been doing.”

The artwork and track listing can also be found below. Pre-orders and package options are available at this location.

Satriani will kick off the "Shapeshifting" tour April 15 in Mainz, Germany. Aronoff, along with bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte will make up his touring band. The European run will carry all the way into mid-June. See all of his scheduled dates listed here.

Joe Satriani, "Nineteen Eighty"

Joe Satriani, Shapeshifting Artwork + Track Listing

Legacy Recordings

01. Shapeshifting

02. Big Distortion

03. All For Love

04. Ali Farka, Dick Dale, an Alien and Me

05. Teardrops

06. Perfect Dust

07. Nineteen Eighty

08. All My Friends Are Here

09. Spirits, Ghosts and Outlaws

10. Falling Stars

11. Waiting

12. Here the Blue River

13. Yesterday's Yesterday