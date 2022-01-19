A new year brings new Joe Satriani music, as the guitar great has just unleashed the hypnotic new single "Sahara" along with a red-hued video for the track. Get a look and listen in the player toward the bottom of this post.

The arrival of "Sahara" also signals the announcement of Satriani's next studio album, his 19th overall, as The Elephants of Mars is set to arrive on April 8. This is the first release under Satriani's new partnership with earMUSIC.

With the pandemic providing some extra creative time for the guitarist, Satriani and his bandmates were able to work remotely and on a schedule that allowed for more time. The result is a vibrant new record, with Satriani challenging himself to create a "new standard" for instrumental guitar albums. “I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now,” says the guitarist. “We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

The Elephants of Mars pre-orders are underway, with fans being able to purchase the album as a special limited digipak CD release, in a variety of colored vinyl options and more. Head to Satriani's webstore to see the options. Check out the new artwork and track listing below.

Joe Satriani, "Sahara"

Joe Satriani, The Elephants of Mars Artwork + Track Listing

1. Sahara

2. The Elephants of Mars

3. Faceless

4. Blue Foot Groovy

5. Tension and Release

6. Sailing the Seas of Ganymede

7. Doors of Perception

8. E 104th St NYC

9. Pumpin’

10. Dance of the Spores

11. Night Scene

12. Through a Mother’s Day Darkly

13. 22 Memory Lane

14. Desolation