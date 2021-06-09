Guitar virtuoso John 5 has just announced a summer headlining tour that will also feature Jared James Nichols and Black Satellite with Sarah Longfield jumping on the bill at three select stops.

With no tour dates on the books yet for this year with Rob Zombie, John 5's schedule is wide open, making it the opportune time to get back on the road after everyone was stuck at home last year amid a worldwide pandemic which shuttered the live events industry.

"I’ve always been excited to go on tour but this time it’s amplified by a million," said John 5 of the upcoming U.S. run.

"I can’t wait to see everybody’s faces and say hello to everybody coming out to the shows. I’m very excited to have Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite and Sarah Longfield joining us on this run. I’m sure we’re gonna have a great time," he added.

It's a real shredders delight regarding the top of the bill which finds blues rock ripper Jared James Nichols providing direct support to John 5. New York rock group Black Satellite will open most dates, which span from Aug. 10 through Sept. 3, and their second album, Aftermath, is expected to be released later this year.

See all the tour dates directly below and for tickets, head to John 5's website.

John 5 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With Jared James Nichols + Black Satellite

John 5

Aug. 10 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Aug. 11 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's

Aug. 12 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Bigs Bar *

Aug. 13 — Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee *

Aug. 14 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove *

Aug. 15 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Aug. 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Aug. 18 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Event Center

Aug. 19 — Hobart, Ind. @ The Art Theater

Aug. 20 — Marietta, Ohio @ Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 21 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater

Aug. 22 — Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Aug. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Aug. 25 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbirds

Aug. 26 — Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

Aug. 27 — Pipestem, W.V. @ Metal In The Mountains

Aug. 28 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Aug. 29 — Miramar Beach, Fla. @ Village Door

Aug. 31 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks

Sept. 01 — Jackson, Miss. @ Martin's

Sept. 02 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Sept. 03 — Pryor, Ore. @ Rocklahoma

*Sarah Longfield as additional opener