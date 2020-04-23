Jon Bon Jovi Debuts New Song at Benefit After Seeking Fan Lyric Submission

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jon Bon Jovi engaged his fans to join him in writing a song about their struggles, offering a verse for a track called "Do What You Can" and then asking for submissions for the rest of the song. During Wednesday's (April 23) "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit, Bon Jovi played a full rendition of the song after teasing some fan submitted lyrics in recent weeks.

"Tonight I'm here to entertain you and we're here for that virtual hug," said Bon Jovi before his performance. "I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses, everybody who is out there on the frontlines to get us through, and we will get through. Sit back and enjoy." Watch the performance and check out the lyrics below.

Tonight they're shutting down the borders

And they boarded up the schools

Small towns are rolling up the sidewalks

One less paycheck's coming through I know you're feeling kind of nervous

We're all a little bit confused

Nothing's the same, this ain't a game

We've gotta make it through When you can do what you do

You do what you can

This ain't my prayer

It's just a thought I'm wanting to send

Round here we bend but don't break

Down here we all understand

You can do what you do

You do what you can As we wait outside the window

Older loved ones stay inside

Moms and babies blowing kisses

Maybe saving someone's life They had to cancel graduation

It ain't fair to scrap the prom

Our kids sit home in isolation

Evening news is always on When you can do what you do

You do what you can

This ain't my prayer

It's just a thought I'm wanting to send

Round here we bend but don't break

Down here we all understand

You can do what you do

You do what you can They built a hospital on East Meadow in Central Park last night

Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery store clerks manning the front line

I saw Red Cross on the Hudson

They turned off the Broadway lights

Another ambulance screams by

There by the grace of God go I So love yourself and love your family

Love your neighbor and your friend

Ain't it time we love the stranger

It's just a friend you ain't met yet

We're gonna get through this together

Until I see you once again When you can do what you do

You do what you can

This ain't my prayer

It's just a thought I'm wanting to send

Round here we bend but don't break

Down here we all understand

You can do what you do

You do what you can

When you can do what you do

You do what you can

Jon Bon Jovi Sings "Do What You Can" at Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit

The "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit included such native Jersey musicians as Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett and Halsey as well, all helping to raise funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, on the heels of Bon Jovi recently canceling their 2020 touring plans, Jon Bon Jovi told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that the band is delaying their Bon Jovi: 2020 album as well. "The album is delayed until the fall. And I'm disappointed — especially disappointed — because the record is so great," said the singer.

Jon Bon Jovi Discusses Canceling Tour + Pushing Back New Album