Jon Bon Jovi Debuts New Song at Benefit After Seeking Fan Lyric Submission
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jon Bon Jovi engaged his fans to join him in writing a song about their struggles, offering a verse for a track called "Do What You Can" and then asking for submissions for the rest of the song. During Wednesday's (April 23) "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit, Bon Jovi played a full rendition of the song after teasing some fan submitted lyrics in recent weeks.
"Tonight I'm here to entertain you and we're here for that virtual hug," said Bon Jovi before his performance. "I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses, everybody who is out there on the frontlines to get us through, and we will get through. Sit back and enjoy." Watch the performance and check out the lyrics below.
Tonight they're shutting down the borders
And they boarded up the schools
Small towns are rolling up the sidewalks
One less paycheck's coming through
I know you're feeling kind of nervous
We're all a little bit confused
Nothing's the same, this ain't a game
We've gotta make it through
When you can do what you do
You do what you can
This ain't my prayer
It's just a thought I'm wanting to send
Round here we bend but don't break
Down here we all understand
You can do what you do
You do what you can
As we wait outside the window
Older loved ones stay inside
Moms and babies blowing kisses
Maybe saving someone's life
They had to cancel graduation
It ain't fair to scrap the prom
Our kids sit home in isolation
Evening news is always on
When you can do what you do
You do what you can
This ain't my prayer
It's just a thought I'm wanting to send
Round here we bend but don't break
Down here we all understand
You can do what you do
You do what you can
They built a hospital on East Meadow in Central Park last night
Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery store clerks manning the front line
I saw Red Cross on the Hudson
They turned off the Broadway lights
Another ambulance screams by
There by the grace of God go I
So love yourself and love your family
Love your neighbor and your friend
Ain't it time we love the stranger
It's just a friend you ain't met yet
We're gonna get through this together
Until I see you once again
When you can do what you do
You do what you can
This ain't my prayer
It's just a thought I'm wanting to send
Round here we bend but don't break
Down here we all understand
You can do what you do
You do what you can
When you can do what you do
You do what you can
Jon Bon Jovi Sings "Do What You Can" at Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit
The "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit included such native Jersey musicians as Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett and Halsey as well, all helping to raise funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Meanwhile, on the heels of Bon Jovi recently canceling their 2020 touring plans, Jon Bon Jovi told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that the band is delaying their Bon Jovi: 2020 album as well. "The album is delayed until the fall. And I'm disappointed — especially disappointed — because the record is so great," said the singer.
Jon Bon Jovi Discusses Canceling Tour + Pushing Back New Album
30 Rock + Metal Films to Binge While Self-Isolating