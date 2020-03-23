Jon Bon Jovi is inviting fans to help him write a new song called "Do What You Can."

The in-progress Bon Jovi tune draws its initial inspiration in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the singer wants others to fill in the gaps with their own stories of perseverance amid the public health crisis.

Think you can add some lyrics to the musician's uplifting number?

That's how the rocker lays it out in a video appeal from Sunday (March 22). The song's first stanza was revealed by the singer on Instagram last week. It accompanied a photo of the musician washing dishes at his community restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen. Watch the subsequent invitation toward the bottom of this post.

"These are trying times we're going through," Bon Jovi says in the video. "Uncharted territory, the great unknown. But one thing is for sure; we're going to make it through. Now, I did what I do best, which was to sit down with my guitar and try to put something to words for you. Maybe to brighten up your day."

However, as the message goes on to explain, the singer's idea is to "write this one together. I'm going to give you the chorus; I'm going to give you the first verse. I'm going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story. Tell me what you're going through. Tell me how you're feeling, tell me if you're hurtin'."

Bon Jovi's had a busy weekend spreading good cheer. Last week, the frontman joined in on Chicago's city-wide sing-along of his band's iconic 1986 hit "Livin' on a Prayer."

Jon Bon Jovi, "Do What You Can" Video Request - March 22, 2020