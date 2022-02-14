The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Jon Bon Jovi is putting up his luxury Greenwich Village townhouse on the market for $22 million.

The four-bedroom home sits on a high floor of The Greenwich Lane, a condominium community, and has panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan and direct elevator access.

Listing agents Compass describe the tiny condo as "one of the most desired of all Manhattan's fine addresses, featuring a full suite of services and amenities including a 24-hour concierge, access to The Greenwich Lanes state-of-the-art fitness center, including a 75-foot swimming pool, whirlpool, steam rooms, golf simulator and treatment rooms... There is also a central garden and reflecting pool, residents' lounge, dining room with chef's kitchen, a luxurious 21-seat screening room."

Bon Jovi bought the joint for $18,940,000 in 2017, and stands to clear a bit over 3 million in profit (not including fees) if he gets the asking price. Take a look below where Bon Jovi chilled out in Manhattan and what a big dose of "Bad Medicine" can buy you in the upscale New York housing game.