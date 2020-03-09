King Crimson Announce 2020 U.S. Tour With The Zappa Band

Some of progressive rock’s most legendary music will be performed on the same stage this summer, as King Crimson have announced a 2020 tour with the Zappa Band.

Last year, King Crimson celebrated their 50th anniversary with a massive tour, also marking the half-centennial celebration for In the Court of the Crimson King. The iconic prog act isn’t calling it a day yet, though, with bandleader Robert Fripp delivering more Crimson to the U.S. with musicians Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, Jakko Jakszyk, and Jeremy Stacey.

As for the Zappa Band, they will not be performing with the somewhat divisive Frank Zappa hologram. Instead, the band consists of Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals). Also joining are ZPZ alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and ZAPPA archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). The Zappa Band will jam Zappa classics along with new and rare compositions from the late legend.

Check out the full list of dates for King Crimson and the Zappa Band’s 2020 U.S. tour below.

DGM Live

King Crimson and the Zappa Band’s 2020 U.S. Tour

June 05 - Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Amp St. Augustine

June 06 - Boca Raton, Fa. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

June 08 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 09 - New Orleans, La. @ The Saenger Theatre

June 13 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavillion

June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center At The Heights

June 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louisville Palace

June 26 - Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

June 30 - Vienna, Va. @ WOLFTRAP