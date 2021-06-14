KISS Reveal Final Leg of ‘End of the Road’ 2021 Tour Dates

The "end of the road" is in sight for KISS who have just announced the final leg of their lengthy run that will finish off the current lineup's touring career. The legendary rockers have readjusted their touring after the pandemic delay of the last year and the current itinerary stops on Oct. 9 in Tampa, Florida, though more dates will be added to the leg before the final show is announced.

The newly revised tour schedule includes a few new stops along the way. The run officially kicks off Aug. 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t,” the band said in a statement. “Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We are back! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest, and hottest show ever.”

Back in March, singer-guitarist Paul Stanley reiterated that finishing out the band's current run would signify the end of the current KISS touring lineup. "We've come to the conclusion that we can't continue [as a touring band]. It's not feasible," said Stanley at the time. If we were wearing jeans and T-shirts, we could do this into our eighties or nineties, but we're carrying around 40 and 50 pounds of gear for a couple of hours. There's an age factor, which makes it more real for people who may have doubted the idea of the 'end of the road.'"

The new shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 18) at 10AM local time via the Live Nation website. Tickets for all of the rescheduled dates are now on sale. There's also VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre-sales beginning tomorrow (June 15) at 10AM local time.

Check out the full itinerary below.

KISS 2021 Tour Dates

Aug. 18 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 19 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Aug. 22 – Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 25 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center*

Aug. 26 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 28 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 1 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 – Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sept. 4 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Sept. 9 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sept. 10 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Sept. 12 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Sept. 17 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 18 – George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Sept. 22 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center*

Sept. 25 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 28 – Hidalgo, Texas @ Payne Arena*

Sept. 29 – Del Valle, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 1 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 5 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 6 – Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome

Oct. 8 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

*new show

