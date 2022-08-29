Kurt Cobain’s Most Wholesome Moments

During Kurt Cobain’s 27 years of life, he created plenty of memorable moments that continue to live on today. Here’s a collection of some of the Nirvana frontman’s most wholesome moments.

In a rare and extremely well preserved interview from 1990, a pre-fame Kurt Cobain offered some advice to other up-and-coming musicians. “Just keep practicing and don’t give up. Just never give up,” Cobain said. “Play as often as you can and be really dedicated and try to write good music and don’t worry about the material ethics that go with music. It doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter what your product looks like, it matters what it sounds like.”

Remember the feud between Nirvana and Pearl Jam? The bad blood between acts was eventually settled behind the scenes, with Cobain and Eddie Vedder actually becoming friendly after a few phone calls. “I consider him a person I really like. I really like him, I think he’s a really nice person,” Cobain said in an interview. The Nirvana leader went on to sympathize with fans of the grunge movement who may have been forced to choose between Nirvana and Pearl Jam at the record store.

Ever see the footage of Cobain meeting a young fan backstage at Reading? Cobain was extremely kind to the kid, who called Kurt his hero. After signing an autograph for the fan, Cobain, with a cigarette in his mouth, encouraged the kid never to start smoking.

Check out these wholesome Kurt Cobain moments in the Loud List below.

Kurt Cobain Being Wholesome af