LEGO's New Fender Stratocaster Set Comes Out Soon and It Is Sick

LEGO's Fender Stratocaster set comes out soon, and it is sick.

Whether you enjoy building LEGO or not, this new set from LEGO is a must-have for all music lovers. Soon you'll be able to 'live your rock star dreams' by building the iconic electric guitar, the Fender Stratocaster as well as an amp out of LEGO.

Here's what you should know about the new Fender Stratocaster LEGO set and when it comes out and watch the sick promo video from LEGO, too.

