A Van Halen custom Kramer guitar played by the late Eddie Van Halen in the band's "Hot for Teacher" video netted a winning bid of $3,932,000 at a Sotheby's auction this week, according to Blabbermouth.

Loudwire previously reported that the Kramer CO176 — it's believed to have been completed by luthier Paul Unkert in 1982 and delivered to the guitarist in 1983, becoming one of his main guitars through 1984 — was hitting auction with a $1.8 million minimum bid and expected to fetch between $2 and $3 million.

See photos below.

READ MORE: How James Hetfield's '72 Seasons' Metallica Amp Tone Owes a Debt to Eddie Van Halen

The instrument, of course, features the famous red, white and black stripe paint that originally was part of Van Halen's "Frankenstrat" that Eddie built in the '70s.

Sotheby's said in its auction information, "The legendary 'Hot for Teacher' stage used and filmed guitar, custom made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars for Eddie Van Halen, includ[ed] important innovations customized for Eddie's evolving guitar technique."

Van Halen History

"Hot for Teacher" was the fourth and final single culled from 1984, Van Halen's sixth LP out that titular year. After Eddie died in 2020, the song peaked at No. 23 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

Van Halen quietly disbanded following the guitarist's death. In 2021, Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie's musician son who supplanted bassist Michael Anthony in Van Halen from 2006, released his debut album with his rock outfit Mammoth WVH.

Want more rock and metal news? We're ready to bring it to you! Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to stay up on the latest heavy music updates everyday.

Van Halen "Hot for Teacher" Guitar

eddie van halen hot for teacher video guitar Sotheby's loading...

eddie van halen hot for teacher guitar back Sotheby's loading...

Van Halen, "Hot for Teacher" (Music Video)