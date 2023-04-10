Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Hot for Teacher’ Guitar Hits Auction Block, Could Net Multi-Million Dollar Bid

One of the most iconic guitars in rock history is going on the auction block, with Sotheby's set to auction the guitar that Eddie Van Halen played in Van Halen's "Hot for Teacher" video. The Kramer CO176 is believed to have been completed in late 1982 and delivered to the guitarist in January 1983, becoming one of his main guitars throughout 1983 and 1984.

The auction is currently open with the lot closing on April 18. The starting bid for the instrument is $1.8 million, with the instrument expected to fetch somewhere between $2 and $3 million. If the estimate proves out, it would make the instrument one of the most expensive guitars ever owned.

According to Sotheby's, the guitar was gifted by Van Halen to the band's retiring drum tech, Gregg Emerson, around 1990. Emerson then gave the guitar to his nephew, who eventually sold it it Neal's Music in Huntington Beach, California. Neal's Music then sold the instrument to its current owner, who is now working with Sotheby's to auction the iconic instrument.

Van Halen played the guitar in the "Hot for Teacher" video, using the stage-used instrument. It was custom made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars specifically for Eddie. It features a poplar double-cut “Strat” style body, the top routed for a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup, volume control, Floyd Rose bridge with whammy bar, unvarnished 22 fret maple bolt-on neck (stamped “UNK” on heel) with Kramer sticker on headstock, unvarnished body and headstock spray painted with Van Halen’s characteristic black and white abstract stripe design on a red ground.

It's rear routed for the Floyd Rose’s three springs and stop, no pick guard or rear cover (as designed), screw holes on the back for Eddie Van Halen’s patented flip-up rest (for playing the guitar horizontally). The original case comes with tour and Warner Brothers tags and you also get the straight jacket and white gloves worn by Van Halen in the video.

Unkert provides an accompanying letter that details the guitar's history, revealing that it was his last project for Eddie and Kramer.

It, of course, features the famous red, white and black stripe paint that originally was part of Van Halen's "Frankenstrat" that the guitarist built in the '70s.

Read more about the history of the instrument

