Mammoth WVH Tease New Song, Reveal Track Listing for Debut Album
Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed more details about his band Mammoth WVH's highly-anticipated debut album. Though he hasn't disclosed the name yet, the record is due out sometime in the spring. You can see the full track list below, and hear a clip of the next single "You're to Blame."
Upon reading the track listing, Mammoth WVH's emotional debut single "Distance," which was a tribute to Van Halen's late father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, is actually a bonus track. It's the 14th and final song on the record.
Yesterday (Feb. 4), Van Halen posted a teaser clip of the song "You're to Blame," which according to his tweet, will be out "soon." Listen below.
Van Halen wrote the music and lyrics, sang and performed all of the instrumentation on the album. When the time comes to safely perform live, Van Halen will be joined onstage by Slash guitarist Frank Sidoris, Tremonti drummer Garrett Whitlock and bassist Ronnie Ficarro.
As of now, their only confirmed show for 2021 is Aftershock Festival in October. However, they will be making their live debut for a television audience when they perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mammoth WVH Debut Album Track Listing
01. Mr. Ed
02. Horribly Right
03. Epiphany
04. Don't Back Down
05. Resolve
06. You'll Be the One
07. Mammoth
08. Circles
09. The Big Picture
10. Think It Over
11. You're to Blame
12. Feel
13. Stone
14. Distance (Bonus Track)