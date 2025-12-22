The 2 Upcoming Albums Wolfgang Van Halen Is Most Excited About

Mammoth mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen is really excited about two particular upcoming new albums that'll be out in early 2026.

Loudwire named the title track from Mammoth's latest album The End as the Best Rock Song of 2025 and spoke with Van Halen about the honor. During the conversation, the rocker shared some of his favorite songs of 2025, which led him to discuss the upcoming albums he's most excited about.

Which Upcoming Albums Is Wolfgang Van Halen Most Excited About?

Van Halen has spoken many times about his admiration for Maynard James Keenan, so it was no surprise to hear that an album by one of the vocalist's three bands is on his "most anticipated" list.

"I'm really excited about the new Puscifer record Normal Isn't. I know it's not out yet but the songs I've heard from that are really, really great," Van Halen enthused.

"[And] the new Karnivool record, they just announced a new single," he added. "That record doesn't come out until next year either but the three songs that they've released off of In Verses are awesome, I'm every excited about that."

Coincidentally, Normal Isn't and In Verses will both be out Feb. 6, 2026. Puscifer have shared two new songs from their album so far titled "Self Evident" and "Pendulum" and Karnivool have shared three — "Drone," "Aozora" and "Opal."

A few years back, we asked Van Halen to build the "perfect supergroup" out of four musicians from different bands. Karnivool's Ian Kenny was his choice for singer and Danny Carey of Tool, another one of Keenan's bands, was his pick for drummer.

Puscifer, 'Self Evident'

What Are Mammoth's Plans for 2026?

Mammoth have a massive tour planned for 2026 to celebrate the release of The End. They have another North American headlining tour in March and April, a European tour in the spring, a performance at Creed and Limp Bizkit's Summer of '99 and Beyond festival, a few South American dates with Iron Maiden and a handful of other shows.

"I'm very lucky to have an audience now that expects something of me, it's very exciting especially with the way The End has been received... It's time to just tour like crazy," Van Halen said of Mammoth's 2026 plans.

See all of Mammoth's 2026 dates on their website.