letlive. Tease ‘Proper Farewell’ Seven Years After Split

letlive., the former band of Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler, appear to be reuniting, if only for a "proper farewell," but a few things have to fall into place first.

The group made a surprise return to social media Wednesday (April 17) with a two-fold announcements. First, the band plans to revisit their album The Blackest Beautiful with a newly remixed and remastered release. Pre-orders for the album are now available in multiple vinyl variants through Merch Bucket.

But the big news that caught the attention of fans is that the group appears to be plotting a live reunion if only to give fans the "proper farewell" that they didn't receive when the group split back in 2017.

What letlive. Said About Their Reunion

Following their album reissue reveal, the band slipped in the part about their potential return. "And to our friends that we never got to say goodbye to- we'll see you next year to do so. Promoters see slide 2. We'd like suitable spaces around the world for proper farewells," stated the band, then adding, "ll.ove one last time. #thiswasletlive."

This was soon followed in the comments portion of the post from the band, "If you'd like to say goodbye please let your local promoter know."

The second slide referenced in their message has a graphic that states, "We shouldn't have left you without one final dope beat to step to." It's also accompanied by the year 2025 and an email address: FAREWELL@THISWASLETLIVE.COM presumably where promoter inquiries about booking the band for shows in 2025 can be sent.

About letlive.

The band was established in Los Angeles in 2002. They recorded The Solid State Aftermath demos the same year, issued their first EP in 2003 and first album Speak Like You Talk in 2005. A second album followed called Fake History in 2010, but it was their third album, 2013's The Blackest Beautiful, after they had signed to Epitaph, that saw their first chart success.

They started garnering some buzz, with Epitaph leaning into their past works and re-releasing Fake History to fill in the blanks for new fans. Appearances at major festivals helped spread the word about their impressive live sets, and by the time 2016's If I'm the Devil album came about, the group had begun to carve out their presence in the heavy rock scene.

But the pressures of creating the album started to take its toll on the group, with fractures in the lineup starting to take place. At the conclusion of support for If I'm the Devil, the band announced their split.

Singer Jason Aalon Butler, the lone constant throughout the run, went on to form Fever 333 which has been his primary creative avenue in recent years.

As letlive went through lineup changes over the years, it is not known which members will populate the lineup when they return. But conversations appear to be starting about a 2025 return.