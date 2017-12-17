The music world suffered a great loss this summer with the death of Chester Bennington, but Linkin Park are in the process of healing. The band just released the One More Light Live disc, showcasing some of their finest shows from earlier this year and dedicating it to Bennington.

"All six of us in the band were so proud of the shows on the One More Light Tour," co-vocalist Mike Shinoda told Billboard. "Everyone was at their very best, especially Chester. He was singing better than I've ever heard him on stage. The idea to release this album came from our fans and friends, and I’m so glad they asked for it. It's a really nice way to showcase what a special experience each night was."

Shinoda went on to add that no decision has been made about the band's future as of yet, but did open up about how things have been. "Grief is a non-linear process," said the singer. "It doesn't have 'stages' that go in order, it has phases that come and go at random. Some people are having sad days, others are having good days, others are having angry days ... add the constant stress and fear of things like the news cycle, and you've got some exceptional chaos on your hands!"

He continued, "I've tried to make it a point to share how I'm doing, mostly on Instagram and sometimes Twitter, especially when I feel like I'm making progress. Coping with the end of this chapter is obviously devastating, but at the same time, it's also the beginning of the next story."

Shinoda has been in the studio of late. He recently posted a photo, but it is not clear if he's working on something for Linkin Park or another project.

Rockers We've Lost in 2017