Linkin Park to Stream 2002 Projekt Revolution Show, Answer Fan Questions This Week

Back in August, Mike Shinoda teased that Linkin Park had taken a lot into consideration when it came to preparing the celebration for the 20th anniversary of their Hybrid Theory album. And so far the band has been picking up steam with more promotions as the actual anniversary date nears. This week will add a fan Q&A session and a streamed concert of a favorite show from their 2002 Projekt Revolution tour.

On Friday (Oct. 9), Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell will all take part in a global streaming event, which starts off with a fan Q&A session, their first official group interview since 2017. Following the session, the band will then stream the never-before-seen tour closer from the 2002 Projekt Revolution tour, which took place in Las Vegas.

The 16-song set features a wealth of Hybrid Theory album favorites, "It's Goin' Down" from Shinoda and Joe Hahn's other project, The X-ecutioners and a cover of Deftones' "My Own Summer" toward the end of the set.

The world premiere for the streaming event will take place at 12N ET / 9AM PT on Friday (Oct. 9) and virtual tickets are on sale now to attend at this location.

While there, you can also add "bundle" items to your ticket, including an HT: 20 limited edition event T-shirt, a limited edition HT: 20 slip mat and a limited edition HT: 20 guitar pick set. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Crew Nation relief fund as well as NIVA (the National Independent Venue Association).

This is all part of the lead up to the Oct, 24 20th anniversary date for the album. Linkin Park will release an expansive 20th anniversary edition box set on Oct. 9. Get full details of what's included at this location and check out Mike Shinoda unboxing of the set in the video below.

Mike Shinoda Unboxes Linkin Park's 20th Anniversary Hybrid Theory Box Set