Melvins’ Dale Crover to Undergo Emergency Spinal Surgery, Tour Continuing With Fill-In Drummer Coady Willis
Melvins drummer Dale Crover is set to undergo emergency spinal surgery and will not take part in the band's upcoming tour. In his place, former member Coady Willis will be behind the kit.
"We are sad to announced that literally days before leaving on tour, our drummer Dale Crover learned he needed immediate emergency spinal surgery which will take him out of commission for months," begins Melvins in a statement that notes the 55-year-old Crover is preparing for the procedure now.
He is said to be "doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation," and that Willis, "who literally trained in sitting by Dale's side on too many tours to count," has come to their aid so the tour can go ahead as planned.
Tourmates Boris and Mr. Phylzzz, are already in the midst of traveling to get ready for the first date, making Melvins' need "to support Dale and the other bands on the bill, as well as the ticketholders" all the more urgent.
In closing, the band states, "We ask everyone's solidarity during this dark time. Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale's health, and we're doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery."
Loudwire wishes Crover well ahead of surgery, that all goes okay and that a full recovery will be made.
More About Coady Willis
Willis was a member of Melvins from 2006 through 2016, performing in an era dubbed "Big Melvins" due to the fact that he and bassist Jared Warren, both of Big Business, were full-time Melvins members. Crover remained behind the kit during this era as well and the band recorded and toured with both drummers.
During this span, he played on six of the group's albums: (A) Senile Animal (2006), Nude With Boots (2008), remix album Chicken Switch (2009), The Bride Screamed Murder (2010), covers album Everybody Loves Sausages (2013) and Basses Loaded (2016).
In addition to Big Business, who last released The Beast You Are in 2019, Willis joined stoner/sludge metal icons High on Fire in 2021 and is set to appear on their next record.
Melvins + Boris Tour Dates
Aug. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
Aug. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House
Aug. 26 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s
Aug. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Aug. 28 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Aug. 29 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre
Aug. 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Sept. 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Sept. 02 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane
Sept. 03 — Bozeman, Montana @ The ELM
Sept. 05 — Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
Sept. 07 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Sept. 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Sept. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Sept. 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme
Sept. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Sept. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian
Sept. 16 — Maspeth, N.Y. @ Desertfest NYC
Sept. 18 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 20 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ MusicFest Café
Sept. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 22 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Sept. 24 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
Sept. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Sept. 28 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live
Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Sept. 30 — New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s
Oct. 02 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live – Studio
Oct. 03 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Oct. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Oct. 05 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Oct. 06 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 07 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Oct. 09 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Oct. 11 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues