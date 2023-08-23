Melvins drummer Dale Crover is set to undergo emergency spinal surgery and will not take part in the band's upcoming tour. In his place, former member Coady Willis will be behind the kit.

"We are sad to announced that literally days before leaving on tour, our drummer Dale Crover learned he needed immediate emergency spinal surgery which will take him out of commission for months," begins Melvins in a statement that notes the 55-year-old Crover is preparing for the procedure now.

He is said to be "doing as well as can be expected considering the severity of the situation," and that Willis, "who literally trained in sitting by Dale's side on too many tours to count," has come to their aid so the tour can go ahead as planned.

Tourmates Boris and Mr. Phylzzz, are already in the midst of traveling to get ready for the first date, making Melvins' need "to support Dale and the other bands on the bill, as well as the ticketholders" all the more urgent.

In closing, the band states, "We ask everyone's solidarity during this dark time. Obviously, our primary concern right now is Dale's health, and we're doing everything possible on our end to make sure he gets what he needs to make a full recovery."

Loudwire wishes Crover well ahead of surgery, that all goes okay and that a full recovery will be made.

More About Coady Willis

Willis was a member of Melvins from 2006 through 2016, performing in an era dubbed "Big Melvins" due to the fact that he and bassist Jared Warren, both of Big Business, were full-time Melvins members. Crover remained behind the kit during this era as well and the band recorded and toured with both drummers.

During this span, he played on six of the group's albums: (A) Senile Animal (2006), Nude With Boots (2008), remix album Chicken Switch (2009), The Bride Screamed Murder (2010), covers album Everybody Loves Sausages (2013) and Basses Loaded (2016).

In addition to Big Business, who last released The Beast You Are in 2019, Willis joined stoner/sludge metal icons High on Fire in 2021 and is set to appear on their next record.

Melvins + Boris Tour Dates

Aug. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

Aug. 25 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Aug. 26 — Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s

Aug. 27 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Aug. 28 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Aug. 29 — Petaluma, Calif. @ Mystic Theatre

Aug. 31 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Sept. 01 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Sept. 02 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane

Sept. 03 — Bozeman, Montana @ The ELM

Sept. 05 — Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Sept. 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Sept. 07 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Sept. 08 — Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Sept. 09 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Sept. 12 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Pyramid Scheme

Sept. 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Sept. 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Sept. 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian

Sept. 16 — Maspeth, N.Y. @ Desertfest NYC

Sept. 18 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 20 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ MusicFest Café

Sept. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 22 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

Sept. 23 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Sept. 24 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

Sept. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Sept. 28 — Savannah, Ga. @ District Live

Sept. 29 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Sept. 30 — New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s

Oct. 02 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live – Studio

Oct. 03 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Oct. 04 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 05 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 06 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 07 — Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Oct. 09 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Oct. 11 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues