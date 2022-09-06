Mercyful Fate, the influential Danish metal act, have announced their first North American headlining tour in over two decades. The trek, first revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 6), kicks off in time for Halloween 2022 and includes support acts Kreator and Midnight.

The last time Mercyful Fate mounted a substantial North American run was when they crisscrossed the United States in 1999. This year's American return will see them cover both coasts of the U.S. yet again, with many stops in between, and one in Canada.

See the dates near the bottom of this post.

Legendary Mercyful Fate lead vocalist and solo artist King Diamond says, "These will be the first Mercyful Fate concerts in North American theaters in over 20 years. Memories of a lifetime. Your special chance to see Mercyful Fate with the full European festival production, but up close and personal. You cannot miss this… I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards - King Diamond 666."

While this is indeed Mercyful Fate's first American headliner in 23 years, the group have continued to play festival and one-off dates in the States in the interim. They played Psycho Las Vegas last month.

Tickets for the 2022 Mercyful Fate tour go on sale Friday (Sept. 9).

Mercyful Fate, Kreator + Midnight Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Mercyful Fate Tour Dates 2023 Metal Blade loading...

Oct. 25 – Dallas, Texas @ Factory

Oct. 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AZ Financial Theatre

Oct. 29 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 30 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock

Nov. 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Nov. 3 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

Nov. 4 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Center

Nov. 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic

Nov. 8 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theater

Nov. 11 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Nov. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Nov. 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle