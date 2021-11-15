A macabre Christmas tree safety warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) has observers noting its likeness to metal album artwork.

After all, the fiery skeleton it illustrates brings to mind the ghoulish ambiance of many heavy metal album covers. And, as every metalhead knows, fire + bones = metal. (Insert sign of the horns emoji.)

Even the caption for the cautionary message — a drawing shows an ominous skeleton, engulfed in flames, emerging from a festively decorated tree in an otherwise innocuous setting — evokes a horror film.

See the image down toward the bottom of this post.

"Soon," says the attached tweet from the USCPSC, brutally reminding consumers to water their trees. "A dry Christmas tree burns faster than newspaper," it explains.

Pointing out the grim alert online, music executive Cat Jones called it "the most metal PSA I've ever seen in my life." Others called it "metal as fuck" and joked, "I want to hear this album," among similar responses.

The USCPSC first shared the warning on Twitter last week (Nov. 13). And the agency soon responded to the metal reaction from users, saying, "Welcome new followers from Skeleton Twitter, Metal Twitter and 'Why do I find this skeleton attractive?' Twitter."

Founded in 1972, the USCPSC was created to protect the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of different types of products.

"Deaths, injuries and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually," its website says. "CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard."