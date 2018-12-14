Even if you’re sick of all things Christmas, you just can’t miss this video. At a local show in Sacramento, Calif., the singer of Smack’d Up decided to cut a heel promo on the crowd, resulting in a beatdown by a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Perhaps inspired by WWE’s Elias verbally decimating whichever town he’s in or Philip Anselmo’s “stop” gimmick to get fans more energetic, Smack’d Up’s Matt Kupers decided to throw his own shade at Sacramento.

“Hold up!” Kupers begins. “I thought this was Sacramento, California. I didn’t know this was a bitch fuckin’ state. Motherfucker, this is Sactown.” That’s as far as he got before Santa Claus charged the stage, ran through a punch and nailed a few of his own strikes before Kupers tripped off the stage and landed on his ass.

READ MORE: 15 Rock + Metal Christmas Songs That Don't Suck

The clip abruptly cuts as Kupers gets back up, so we’re unsure if Santa got his comeuppance. Funnily enough, this was a Toys For Tots Benefit show, which offered pictures with Santa, a hot chocolate station, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more. Hopefully, the ordeal didn’t spoil the charitable intent of the show… or the Santa pics station.

Watch the clip of the Santa Smackdown above. [via Metal Injection]