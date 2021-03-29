Chickenfoot last released music in 2017 with their Best + Live compilation, but bassist Michael Anthony has shared a bit of hope that we've not seen the last of the supergroup.

While speaking with Morristown, New Jersey's 105.5 WDHA, the bassist revealed that Chickenfoot is something that all the members have discussed revisiting. "I think there'll definitely be some kind of Chickenfoot in the future. Sammy [Hagar] and I, we talk about it all the time, and I text with Joe [Satriani] and Chad [Smith] all the time, if we're not speaking. And I know Joe really wants to do it."

While Anthony and Hagar have spent much of their recent years focused on their other band The Circle, Anthony states, "It's kind of funny, 'cause we start doing The Circle thing, and Sammy gets all enamored with The Circle. He's all, 'Oh, yeah. It's The Circle this and that.' But you never know. He might wake up tomorrow and go, 'Oh my God. Chickenfoot — let's do a Chickenfoot gig.'"

He continues, "I definitely think that Chickenfoot will do something else. Whether we'll record another album, which would be great — I'd love to do that, but I'd love to just get together and even just do some shows — do a bunch of shows with those guys. 'Cause that's actually some of the best times I've ever had on the road. Believe me — touring with Chad Smith is like touring with no other… Even hanging out with Chad since he's been sober, he's still crazier than some of the most crazy people I know."

The bassist concluded, "I definitely feel that we'll [get together], if not to record some new stuff, hopefully in the near future to at least get together and play some shows together."

Chickenfoot released their self-titled debut album in 2009, shortly followed by the Chickenfoot III record in 2011. However, with Chad Smith tied up with Red Hot Chili Peppers responsibilities, the band hit the road with veteran drummer Kenny Aronoff behind the kit. Aside from the Best + Live compilation, the group has largely remained inactive ever since.

Michael Anthony Speaks With WDHA 105.5

Top 50 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands