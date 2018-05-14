Mike Shinoda is getting ready to hit the road as a solo artist, and over the weekend he played the annual KROQ Weenie Roast radio festival, as well as the Los Angeles-based Identity Festival. His sets gave fans an idea of what might be included in his upcoming solo shows.

His eight-song set at Weenie Roast included material from his upcoming Post Traumatic album, with a few nods to Linkin Park as well and even included a bit of his Fort Minor hit "Where'd You Go." One of the more moving parts of the set came when Shinoda took on the Linkin Park classic "In the End," but the song had a different arrangement and included audience participation.

"We're not gonna play it the way most people know it. We're gonna play it the way it was written. The very first demo, at least stylistically, it was just piano and vocals," explained Shinoda, before asking the crowd to help him with the Chester Bennington parts.

A Brazilian Linkin Park fan site posted footage of the entire performance, but the "In the End" performance is queued up in the player above. "You guys are gonna keep making Chester proud," stated Shinoda after the end of the song.

Other Linkin Park nods during the set included a medley of "Good Goodbye" and "Bleed It Out," a bit of "Papercut" mixed in with the Shinoda original "Over Again," and Fort Minor's "Where'd You Go" played against Linkin Park's "Waiting for the End" instrumental.

It was a busy day for Shinoda, who finished out Saturday (May 12) by playing the Identity Festival in Los Angeles. Fan-shot video from that show can also be seen below. The Identity Fest provided an even more fleshed out performance with Shinoda performing 15 songs. The show included some special guests as well, as Joe Hahn joined in on "Castle of Glass" and Taka from One OK Rock helped out on the "Waiting for the End / Where'd You Go" mash-up. See footage from Identity below.

Shinoda's Post Traumatic album is on schedule for a June 15 street date and pre-orders are currently underway at his website. Meanwhile, Shinoda continues to add tour dates; see his itenerary here.