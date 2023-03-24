Linkin Park Just Debuted Another New ‘Meteora’ Era Song ‘Fighting Myself’

As we inch closer to the 20th anniversary reissue of Linkin Park's historic sophomore album Meteora, the band has debuted another previously unreleased song from that era, "Fighting Myself."

After Linkin Park unearthed a song for the Hybrid Theory 20th anniversary reissue, fans had long speculated that more unheard material would emerge with subsequent anniversary reissues and that's exactly what's happening now that Meteora turns 20 in 2023 (tomorrow, March 25, actually marks the 20th anniversary).

Back in February, the group released "Lost," featuring a powerful vocal from the late Chester Bennington and "Fighting Myself" serves up another rare chance to hear something from him for the first time.

The song, which can be heard further down the page, finds Mike Shinoda handling the verses while Bennington's signature roar takes over the choruses.

READ MORE: 15 Times Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Sang Lyrics That Were Exactly What You Were Feeling

The 20th anniversary reissue of Meteora will arrive on April 7 in multiple configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set. Head here for more details on reissue and, to pre-order, go to the Linkin Park webstore.

Linkin Park, "Fighting Myself" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Verse 1: Mike Shinoda]

Now, sometimes these thoughts in my head speak so loud

Every little thing that I think about just built on top of the pain and doubt

Even though I wanna just let it out, I

Try to act like I don't mind it, try to keep my mouth so quiet

But sittin' there in my silence, just seems to amplify it

When I thought that keepin' this inside would make it better

I never thought that I would end up ruining it forever

But every time I think, I got everything put back together

I end up making more regrets, making more regrets [Chorus: Chester Bennington]

Falling from grace, I watch it all come apart

Knowing I could've changed it all from the start

Fighting myself, I always lose

Fighting myself, I always lose [Verse 2: Mike Shinoda]

I didn't want you to think I'm worn out so easily

I wish I'd held it in, so you never knew what built up inside of me

Now, I don't know how it overflows, spill out unwillingly

But now, everything that I learned to hate came out for you to see

I don't want you to promise you can change everything and make it better

'Cause you can bet, I'm gonna end up ruining it forever

And every time you think, you got everything put back together

I end up making more regrets, making more regrets [Chorus: Chester Bennington]

Falling from grace, I watch it all come apart

Knowing I could've changed it all from the start

Fighting myself, I always lose

Fighting myself, I always lose

Falling from grace, I watch it all come apart

Knowing I could've changed it all from the start

Fighting myself, I always lose

Fighting myself, I always lose [Bridge: Chester Bennington]

I can't run with this weight on my back

I can't see 'cause I'm focused on the past

I can't breathe, I need to break free

From the anger that is constantly inside of me

I can't run with this weight on my back

I can't see 'cause I'm focused on the past

I can't breathe, I need to break free

From the anger that is constantly inside of me [Outro: Chester Bennington]

Falling from grace, I watch it all come apart

Knowing I could've changed it all from the start

I can't breathe, I need to break free

From the anger that is constantly inside of me

Falling from grace, I watch it all come apart

Knowing I could've changed it all from the start

I can't breathe, I need to break free

From the anger that is constantly inside of me

Linkin Park, "Fighting Myself"

Every Linkin Park Single, Ranked They commanded the airwaves, but which Linkin Park single was best?

PLAYLIST: Nu-Metal Deep Cuts

Listen/follow here and view the first 100 songs in the playlist below.