Linkin Park Debut ‘Meteora’ Era Song ‘Lost’ Featuring Powerful Chester Bennington Vocal

After weeks of buildup, Linkin Park have officially debuted the previously unreleased Meteora era song "Lost."

Much like what the group did to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Theory when releasing the song "Pictureboard" back in 2020, they've tied "Lost" to the 20th anniversary of their sophomore record, Meteora.

On Jan. 27, Linkin Park launched a cryptic countdown timer on their website, which was completely redesigned to accommodate the upcoming announcements. Sending fans on a digital scavenger hunt of sorts, poking around the site for additional clues once that countdown clock had expired, this eventually gave way to a teaser clip of "Lost."

Of course, the recording features late singer Chester Bennington, which greatly adds to the significance of the song's debut as only a handful of recordings with his voice have surfaced since his death in 2017.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda commented, "Finding 'Lost' was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.”

Prior to the arrival of both "Lost" and "Pictureboard," Bennington was posthumously featured on the metal song "Cross Off" by Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton, who worked with the singer before issuing the track in 2019. "Working with Chester is something that I remember so fondly. I mean, I think the things that I mostly took away from [working together] was how genuine he was and how really creative and motivated he was about music in general and definitely this tune," Morton said at the time.

And in early 2020, Bennington's former band Grey Daze issued the song "What's In the Eye," which was recorded in 1993 and 1996 with a 17-year-old Bennington singing. Additional recordings of the singer can be heard on proceeding Grey Daze releases as well.

"Lost" will certainly provide fans with a lot to discuss and hold dear with repeated listens as we inch closer to the March 25 anniversary of Meteora.

Linkin Park, "Lost" Lyrics (via AzLyrics.com)

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me

Something I can not repair

Even though it will always be

I pretend it isn't there (This is how it feel)

I'm trapped in yesterday (This is how it will be)

Where the pain is all I know (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion But I'm tired

I will always be afraid

Of the damage I've received

Broken promises they made

And how blindly I believed (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

Linkin Park, "Lost"

