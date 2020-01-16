Late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's old vocals have been repurposed in his pre-fame outfit Grey Daze's new song, "What's in the Eye." The nostalgic alt-rock number is from the Phoenix-based group's upcoming album of tunes they originally wrote with Bennington back in the mid-'90s.

That was before Bennington, who then lived in the Arizona capital, made his way to California to join the musicians that would eventually come to be collectively known as Linkin Park. At the time of Bennington's death in 2017, Grey Daze had begun reworking their early songs for an eventual album release. Now, the first fruits of that project are ready to be heard. Listen to "What's in the Eye" toward the bottom of this post.

The tune — initially recorded in 1993 and 1996, as NME pointed out — features the already expressive singing of a 17-year-old Bennington. Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell originally wrote the emotional rocker with Bennington, and it tackles feelings of loss the pair experienced following the death of a friend in a car accident.

"It's the voice of Chester you all know, remember and love but in a whole new light," Grey Daze said in a statement. Bennington's widow Talinda previously noted that the singer "wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze." She added that when "Chester passed away, Grey Daze's reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved. They were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project."

The currently untitled Grey Daze album is due out this spring from Loma Vista Recordings. "What's in the Eye" was reworked by the band along with co-producers Chris Traynor, Kyle Hoffman and Jay Baumgardner.

Grey Daze feat. Chester Bennington, "Whats in the Eye"