Chester Bennington's early band from his old stomping grounds in Phoenix, Grey Daze, are preparing to release a new album, aptly titled The Phoenix.

It features contributions from Bennington, the late Linkin Park singer who died in 2017, including on the anthemic "Starting to Fly," released on Friday (May 20).

Bennington performed with Grey Daze in Phoenix in the mid to late 1990s. Before his death, they had intended to reunite to re-record their old material.

Subsequently, and with the blessing of Bennington's family, Grey Daze completed the album Amends in 2020. The effort puts Bennington's '90s vocals over new instrumentals from the surviving members.

Photo by Tom Preston Photo by Tom Preston loading...

After Amends, Grey Daze began reworking their remaining numbers for The Phoenix. Last year, a preview came with their Dark Knights: Death Metal soundtrack cut "Anything, Anything." The Phoenix single "Saturation (Strange Love)" followed in April.

And there are more new Grey Daze songs to be heard next month when The Phoenix arrives on June 17 from Loma Vista Recordings. Keeping it all in the family, two of Bennington's daughters, Lily and Lila Bennington, guest on The Phoenix song "Hole."

Pre-add, pre-save and pre-order The Phoenix in various formats along with merch bundles all at this link.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new rock songs by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist over on Spotify. It gets updated each and every Friday with 50 brand new tracks for your pleasure.

Grey Daze, "Starting to Fly"

Grey Daze, "Saturation (Strange Love)"

Grey Daze, The Phoenix Album Artwork

Loma Vista Recordings Loma Vista Recordings loading...