Grey Daze continue their mission to celebrate their late vocalist Chester Bennington, announcing the new album The Phoenix and incorporating two of Bennington's daughters, Lily and Lila, as guests on one of the tracks.

Grey Daze was Bennington's pre-Linkin Park group (1994-1997) and before his death they had intended to reunite to re-record the band's discography. With the blessings of Bennington's family, producer Esjay Jones and band members Sean Dowdell, Mace Beyers and Cristin Davis sought to complete the mission they had started as a way to pay tribute to the singer. Amends arrived in 2020, and the band started reworking the remaining 10 tracks in the band's catalog for what is now The Phoenix.

Keeping things in the family, Lily and Lila Bennington now have a place on a Grey Daze album, appearing on the song "Hole" and following in the footsteps of brother Jaime Bennington who previously appeared on the Amends track "Soul Song." This new set not only features Bennington's daughters, but also includes guest turns from Dave Navarro and Filter's Richard Patrick.

“Amends was more emotional and reflective,” explains drummer Sean Dowdell. “We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude. So, The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

The Phoenix will arrive on June 17 via Loma Vista Recordings and to kick off promotion of the album, the band has released the powerful new song "Saturation (Strange Love)" that captures the incredible range of the singer through Bennington's screams and some more restrained melodic moments.

Dowdell says, “It’s going to surprise a lot of people because it gets back to Chester’s core. One of the things that people love about him was his unique ability to scream in key… and this song brings you back to everything you love about that scream. You feel that angst and raw emotion he brought to everything he did.” You can check out the Marc Silverstein-directed video and the lyrics for the song below.

Grey Daze, "Saturation (Strange Love)" Lyrics

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

Let me tell you about myself

Some say I've got a bad attitude

Some say I've got nothing else

Some say I have a lot to prove

Let me tell you about myself

I'll do

whatever you want

I'll do what you ask me to

But I won't do what you tell me to do

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

Strange Love

Be gone

Be gone

Let me tell you about myself

Some say I got a long way to go

Some say I'm

going straight down

Some say there's nowhere to go

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

And this is what I say, say

Yeah

Strange Love

Be gone

Be gone

Strange Love

Be gone

Be gone

Grey Daze, "Saturation (Strange Love)"

As stated, Grey Daze's The Phoenix is on track for a June 17 release through Loma Vista Recordings. The album artwork and track listing can be viewed below and pre-orders for the album in a variety of formats can be found at this location.

Grey Daze, The Phoenix Album Artwork + Track Listing

Loma Vista Recordings Loma Vista Recordings loading...

Saturation (Strange Love)

Starting to Fly

Be Your Man

Holding You (featuring Dave Navarro)

Hole (featuring Lily & Lila Bennington)

Drag

Believe Me (featuring Richard Patrick)

Anything, Anything

Spin

Wake Me