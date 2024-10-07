Want to check out some of your favorite rock stars in their pre-fame bands?

Everybody has to start somewhere, and where some of these now major superstars started may come as a shock to you. We grab you right off the band with future AC/DC star Bon Scott not belting with his whiskey-soaked rasp but rather lending backing vocals on a poppy cover of The Foundations' "Build Me Up Buttercup" with his band The Valentinez.

Despite playing in a funkier band, it's great to see that Tom Morello's guitar skills were already developing while he was a member of Lock Up. His nimble style was on display in an early clip in which he also played guitar with his teeth. You've gotta see it.

You may not recognize the names Bad Radio or Children of the Anachronistic Dynasty, but you certainly know their vocalists. But does either band resemble the Eddie Vedder-led Pearl Jam or the Maynard James Keenan-fronted Tool? Have a look and listen.

Just hit play on the video below to see a wide array of acts in their pre-fame bands, including a certain pop star who showed rock leanings in her early years.

Rock Stars in Their Pre-Fame Bands