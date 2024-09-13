How Does Chester Bennington’s Widow Feel About Linkin Park’s Comeback With New Singer?

How does Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, feel about Linkin Park's comeback with new singer Emily Armstrong?

Though she hasn't actually used words to express her feelings about Linkin Park's return and the revelation of Armstrong as their new vocalist, she's left a couple of comments on social media posts with emojis suggesting she supports the band's new chapter.

She first left a few fire emojis on an Instagram photo that Armstrong posted with the caption, "I'm so beyond excited for this next chapter! The love and support does not go unnoticed. See you all soon."

According to Alternative Nation, Talinda also shared one of Armstrong's posts on her Instagram story, tagged the singer and put a heart emoji next to it.

Chester and Talinda Bennington's Marriage

Chester and Talinda Bennington married in December of 2005 and had three children together — Lila, Lily and Tyler. A little over two years after Chester's death in July of 2017, Talinda became engaged to a man named Michael Friedman.

"I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you," she wrote in a post on social media announcing her engagement. "My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein."

Talinda and Friedman wed in January of 2020 and then divorced in 2021, according to E News.

What Chester Bennington's Son Thinks of Linkin Park Comeback

Bennington's eldest son, Jaime Bennington, has been outspoken about his feelings on social media in regards to Linkin Park's return, mainly due to Armstrong's ties to the Church of Scientology and her past friendship with convicted rapist Danny Masterson. He accused the band of erasing "my father's life and legacy in real time" in one post.

Despite his sentiments, Jaime attended Linkin Park's concert earlier this week at The Forum in Los Angeles, and shared a video elaborating on the experience afterward.

"She did a good job. The guys really did a good job," he said. "I can be understanding of the art... Honestly, after that, I'm kind of excited to see them more in a way."

