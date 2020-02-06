Grey Daze, Chester Bennington's original band before his Linkin Park success, now has all the pieces in place to salute the singer's legacy with a new album. The disc, titled Amends, is now due April 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Having previously released the song "What's in the Eye," today we get a video for the song "Sickness" from the album. The clip was directed by Nico Poalillo and Brandon Rottman and can be viewed in the player below.

As was previously revealed in a mini-documentary premiered right here at Loudwire, Bennington had been in talks with his fellow Grey Daze members about reforming the group for a performance prior to his death. After Bennington passed, drummer Sean Dowdell and Grey Daze members Mace Beyers and Cristin Davis decided to fulfill the reunion plans, with the nod of approval of Chester's widow Talinda Bennington and the singer's parents, by using some of Bennington's re-mastered vocals from their long out-of-print catalog, inviting some key guests close to Bennington and re-recording the music around the singer's vocals.

In addition to Grey Daze's members, the album was produced by Jay Baumgardner and includes guest turns from Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Helmet's Page Hamilton, Bush's Chris Traynor, LP, Breaking Benjamin's Jasen Rauch and Orgy's Ryan Shuck.

Speaking about the song "Sickness," drummer Sean Dowdell explains, “This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old. He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing.”

As stated, Grey Daze's Amends album is due April 10 via Loma Vista, and pre-orders for the disc are currently being taken here.

Grey Daze, "Sickness"

Grey Daze, Amends Artwork + Track Listing

Loma Vista Recordings

Sickness

Sometimes

What’s in the Eye

The Syndrome

In Time

Just Like Heroine

B12

Soul Song

Morei Sky

She Shines

Shouting Out