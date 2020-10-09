For two decades, Linkin Park's song "Pictureboard" remained under lock and key, existing in legend only as fans waited, waited and then waited some more, hoping one day the band would finally release it. Now, as part of the 20th anniversary edition of their Hybrid Theory debut, Linkin Park have officially released that long-awaited track.

"Pictureboard" lacks the polished, punchy production that defined Hybrid Theory. Even so, that lesser quality doesn't take away from what this song is — an insight into the early writing efforts of a young band whose influences were wide-ranging as they capitalized on the nu-metal movement at the time, which sought to blend elements of rap and hip-hop with hard rock and metal.

When the song was written, the band was operating under the name Xero, prior to adopting the Linkin Park moniker. Singer Mark Wakefield, who was in Xero before Chester Bennington joined, originally sang on the track, which was later given an update with Bennington on the mic.

Read the lyrics to "Pictureboard" (via Genius) directly below and hear the song further down the page.

Speaking with Kerrang! about the previously unreleased song, guitarist Brad Delson offered, "We had made a bunch of demos and at that moment we were looking for a vocalist, and someone… a friend of a friend, had worked with Chester in Arizona. Chester’s story – which I’m certain is true – is that he left his own birthday party to go to the studio and record his vocals on the tracks he had sent. That’s how excited he was."

“He’d been in bands for years in Arizona and had basically hit the point where it was harder to get noticed out there, which was frustrating, and by that point he’d got a 9-5 job. And then he got this demo, left the party, recorded the vocals, and the rest is history," Delson continued.

Linkin Park, "Pictureboard" Lyrics

I will be myself

Until it's time

For me to fly And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah You must be yourself

Until it's time

For us to fly And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds (I will walk away)

Calling from all sides, they surround all around

You can't see a thing, but you can hear the sounds (I will walk away)

Falling from the sky, upside-down

To the beat of heart as your whole head pounds I will be myself, yeah And I will walk away

From this message on my board

I will walk away, yeah The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

The night in the corner at the back of the hall

Is where we sit all alone and listen to the rainfall

Over the summer, Linkin Park treated fans to another Hybrid Theory anniversary treat and issued the previously unheard track, "She Couldn't." Then, earlier this month came the demo version of "In the End," which sounds very different from the album version. That 20th anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory is out now.

Linkin Park, "Pictureboard"