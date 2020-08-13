This year marks the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory. Let that sink in. To celebrate, the band have announced Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition and dropped a previously unreleased song called "She Couldn't."

The special anniversary edition of the album will feature demos, B-sides, DVDs and never-before-seen footage of the band. It will be available in several different formats, including a super deluxe box set, a vinyl box set, a CD and digital. The super deluxe box set comes with five CDs, 3 DVDs, 3 vinyl LPs, cassette tapes, a photograph book, lithos, a tour laminate, a large poster of the late Chester Bennington and more.

Hybrid Theory was one of the most groundbreaking albums of the year 2000, spawning anthems such as "One Step Closer" and "In the End." The 20th anniversary version of the album will be out Oct. 9. Pre-orders, pre-saves and an exclusive new merch collection are available here now. Check out the official audio for "She Couldn't" below.

Linkin Park - She Couldn't