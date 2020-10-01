Linkin Park Release ‘In the End’ Demo Version + It’s Way Different

On Oct. 24, Linkin Park's debut album, Hybrid Theory, will officially be 20 years old. As part of the celebration, the band is issuing a 20th anniversary edition of the multi-platinum album and have just taken it back to their early days with a newly released demo version of "In the End." And it is way different than the version you're used to.

It starts with the opening moments you're all familiar with, but right after Chester Bennington innocently sings, "It starts with one..." the differences between the demo version and studio original are quite apparent. Mike Shinoda's iconic verse is completely gone and while the cadence is mostly the same, it's a bit of a head trip for a song you've heard so many times to sound this alien.

As for the production, it's clearly not the robust, punchy, balanced anthem that helped sell more than 10 million copies Hybrid Theory in the United States alone. But it's a demo, as advertised and this is quite expected.

Read the lyrics to the demo version of "In the End" directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

It starts with one... One, then multiplies 'til you can taste the sun

And burned by the sky you try to take it from

But if it falls, there's no place to run

Crumbling down, it's so unreal

They're dealing you in to determine your end

And sending you back again, to places you've been

And bending your will 'til it breaks you, within

And still, they fill their eyes

With the twilight through the skylight

And the highlights on a frame of steel

See the brightness of your likeness

As I write this on a pad with the way I feel

Hear the screaming in my dreaming

As it's seeming that you've played your part

Like you're heartless, take apart this

In the darkness, but I know that I've tried so hard I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end, it doesn't even matter

I had to fall to lose it all

But in the end, it doesn't even matter I've looked down the line

And what's there is not what ought to be

Held back by the battles they fought for me

Calling me to be part of their property

And now, I see that I get no chance

I get no break

Fakes and snakes quickly lead to mistakes

And as the tightrope within slowly starts to thin

I can only hope that they close their eyes

To the twilight through the skylight

And the highlights on a frame of steel

See the brightness of your likeness

As I write this on a pad to the way I feel

Hear the screaming in my dreaming

As it's seeming that you've played your part

Like you're heartless, take apart this

In the darkness, but I know that I tried so hard I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end, it doesn't even matter

I had to fall to lose it all

But in the end, it doesn't even matter I've put my trust in you, pushed as far as I can go

For all this, there's only one thing you should know

I've put my trust in you, pushed as far as I can go

For all this, there's only one thing you should know

I've put my trust in you, pushed as far as I can go

For all this, there's only one thing you should know I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end, it doesn't even matter

I had to fall to lose it all

But in the end, it doesn't even matter

Linkin Park's 20th anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory will be out on Oct. 9 and will also include the long-awaited but previously unreleased song "Pictureboard," among other rarities and bonus items. Pre-order your copy here.

Linkin Park, "In the End" (Demo Version)