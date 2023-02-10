Linkin Park Reveal Details of Massive ‘Meteora’ 20th Anniversary Box Set

Linkin Park don't do things small. If you saw their box set for the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory, you're well aware of that. And now the details for the 20th anniversary box set for 2003's Meteora album have been revealed, accompanied by the previously unheard song from that era, "Lost."

The band will issue the 20th anniversary edition release on April 7, offering packages in various configurations including the Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set. Other offerings include a Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, a Deluxe 3-CD collection and a digital download option. All of the various formats can be pre-ordered at this location.

As you might expect, Linkin Park did the deep dive to provide the most expansive recollection of the Meteora era that they could provide to fans. The highlight of this was uncovering the forgotten track "Lost." Mike Shinoda said of the newly released cut, “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

Linkin Park, "Lost"

As for that Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, which is the largest offering of all the packages, it comes with six addition previously unreleased songs, plus demos, b-sides, live shows, previously unseen footage and a grand total of five vinyl LPs, including Meteora and their Live in Texas 2-LP set, as well as the previously unreleased 2LP Live in Nottingham 2003. The set also has four CDs - Meteora, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004 and Lost Demos - as well as three DVDs that include four previously unreleased concerts from Veterans Stadium, in Seoul, Korea and Manilla in the Philippines. The full track listing can be viewed below.

Other highlights from the Super Deluxe Box set include a 40-page book, a 36" X 24" poster, a litho, a sticker sheet, stencil and a hi-res download card.

And to celebrate the 20th anniversary edition of Meteora, Linkin Park will be launching their brand new Linkin Park Discord with a Q&A on the Discord Stage. You can tune in here at 5PM ET / 2PM PT today (Feb. 10) and then head over to the band's website for additional surprises.

The arrival of Linkin Park's Meteora 20th anniversary collection brings up exactly how huge a record it was for the band. Avoiding the sophomore slump, the record bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, eventually going on to reach 7 times platinum status in the U.S. It's moved over 27 million units worldwide, and generated the hits "Somewhere I Belong," "Faint," "Numb," "Breaking the Habit," "Lying From You" and "From the Inside."

"Numb" has surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams and is currently on its way to 2 billion YouTube views. The band also won a Grammy for "Session" in the Best Rock Instrumental Performance category.

Now check out the new artwork and full track listing of the Super Deluxe 20th anniversary Meteora box set below and get your pre-orders in here.

Linkin Park, METEORA|20 Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set Artwork + Track Listing

