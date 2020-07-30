Mike Shinoda is making the most of his time on Twitch, getting ready to release the second volume of his Dropped Frames collaborative series just three weeks after the first volume arrived.

Dropped Frames, Vol. 2 is set to arrive this Friday (July 31), with the musician using his social media earlier in the week to tease the album and song titles. An official track listing has now been released, with the 12-track collection featuring special guest contributions from Money Mark, Elise Truow and Dan Mayo. See the track listing below.

Dropped Frames arose out of Shinoda's online sessions via Twitch where he would take suggestions from fans and then create instrumental material. The first volume, while mainly instrumental, did include some vocal contributions not only from Shinoda but some of the fans who were submitting pieces.

The singer said at the introduction of the project, “Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album.' The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

Shinoda has also invited fans to join him on his Twitch account this Friday (July 31) at 10AM PT for an online album release party.

Mike Shinoda, Dropped Frames Vol. 2 Track Listing

1. Transitions

2. Crystalina

3. Julio's Revenge

4. Isolation Bird (featuring Money Mark)

5. Side Scrolling

6. Dungeon Crawler

7. Dog Whistles

8. Astral (featuring Elise Trouw)

9. Sunset Drive

10. Channeling Pt. 2 (featuring Dan Mayo)

11. King Paprika

12. Party Meow

Kenji Kobayashi Productions