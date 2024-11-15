Mike Shinoda’s Message to Everyone Now That Linkin Park’s ‘From Zero’ Is Out

The new Linkin Park album From Zero is out and Mike Shinoda is now taking a moment to reflect on the journey to get to this point and thanking those who provided support along the way.

What Mike Shinoda Said After Releasing Linkin Park's From Zero Album

It's definitely been a journey for Linkin Park who went on hiatus after the 2017 death of Chester Bennington. The group had largely remained quiet in the time since with most of their public face time spent hyping the 20th anniversary reissues of Hybrid Theory and Meteora. But earlier this fall, the rumors of a potential return became reality with a reconstructed lineup featuring longtime members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell joined by singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Having been through a whirlwind of promotion in recent months, Shinoda has now addressed the journey to get to this point.

"I spent the last hour flipping through photos from the last 7 years, remembering the journey it took to get here. So many pictures seemed missing—things I lived, but didn’t capture. That’s OK; there’s no amount of storytelling or picture sharing that would be enough, anyway," said the band's co-vocalist.

"Thank you to everyone who shared a coffee or a meal with me, listened when I vented or rattled on about a new idea, and texted back when I reached out," he added. "Thank you to the fans who believed in us when they had no reason to. Thank you to our teams and colleagues, old and new, who help turn our good intentions into great things. And most of all, thank you to my bandmates, past and present. I love all of you. FROM ZERO is out now."

What Fans and Peers Are Saying

Among those commenting on Shinoda's post was another artist who is experiencing a reunion. Three Days Grace singer Adam Gontier responded, "Congrats on everything man. So well deserved."

A number of fans also shared their congratulatory thoughts. "The example of love and resilience you are giving to the world will the remain in the history of living things, Thank you and good luck for the tour," remarked one fan.

"I really enjoyed listening to your new music and I'm so glad you guys are back," added another fan while dropping a fire emoji.

"Nobody can imagine what you have been through. You and the band should be proud of what you achieved. We missed you dearly and we're here with you, always. Whatever it takes," offered another person.

"The world is in a better place with you and the team around. Glad you persevered and that the story can still be written" added another fan.

What's Next?

Linkin Park have issued the singles "The Emptiness Machine," "Heavy Is the Crown," "Over Each Other" and "Two-Faced" in advance of the new From Zero album. They've also played a handful of shows around the world and announced a major world tour for 2025.

The next step for Linkin Park is to finish up their 2024 dates in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, then get ready for big year of touring in 2025. It all kicks off Jan. 31 in Mexico City. The next U.S. show is their headlining appearance at Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 12. All dates and ticketing information can be found at their website.