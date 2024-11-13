Linkin Park Conjure Nostalgic Vibes With Aggressive New Song ‘Two-Faced’

Linkin Park have one more song to share ahead of their From Zero album release called "Two-Faced." The hard-rocking song appears to be the last preview track ahead of the new record and it's stirring up some serious nostalgic Linkin Park vibes.

Linkin Park Debut "Two-Faced"

Like many Linkin Park songs, "Two-Faced" delves into relationship territory. In this case, it's about coming to the realization that you may not be on the same page as your partner and the blame likely falls in their court.

"Last time, I was hanging by a thread / Trying to say I'm not but I'm in it over my head / That's when I figured out where it led / Beginning to realize that you put me over the edge," sings Mike Shinoda at one point in the song.

Meanwhile, Emily Armstrong's anguish over the situation at hand is felt through her powerful vocals in the bridge. The repetition of the line "I can't hear myself think" is brought to its conclusion with the belting "Stop yelling at me" that feels every bit as powerful as Chester Bennington's "Shut up when I'm talking to you" declaration.

Check out the song and lyrics below.

Linkin Park, "Two-Faced"

Linkin Park, "Two-Faced" Lyrics

Get right Last time I was hanging by a thread

Trying to say I’m not but I’m in it over my head

That’s when I figured out where it led

Beginning to realize that you put me over the edge Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like Two faced

Caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late

Counting to zero

Counting to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two faced

Caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Two faced Last time you told me it wasn’t true

And pointing every finger at things that you didn’t do

So that’s why I kept missing the clues

And never realized that the one that did it was you Your truth’s not rigid, your rules aren’t fair

The dark’s too vivid, the light’s not there

I start to give in, but I can’t bear

To put it all behind, I run into it blind like Two faced

Caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Too late

Counting to zero

Counting to zero

You should have recognized

It’s too late for choosing sides

Two faced

Caught in the middle

Caught in the middle

Two faced I can’t hear myself think Stop yelling at me

LInkin Park in 2024 and 2025

LInikin Park officially made their return on Sept. 5, playing a livestreamed concert in which they revealed their current lineup and debuted a new song titled "The Emptiness Machine." The band included new members Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame who was now the vocal counterpart to Mike Shinoda and Colin Brittain, a well-known producer-songwriter who was taking over behind the kit after Rob Bourdon stepped away from Linkin Park activities.

The group also introduced Alex Felder during their livestream. Felder is the band's new touring guitarist as Brad Delson has opted out of the touring aspect of the group's reunion.

The band has since played a limited slate of reunion tour dates with more scheduled into November and released two more songs, "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Over Each Other." The group has also started booking 2025 festival appearances as well and a world tour announcement is expected soon.

As for the From Zero album, it's currently available to pre-order through the band's website.