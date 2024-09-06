Why Drummer Rob Bourdon Didn’t Return for Linkin Park Reunion

Though most were speculating who would step into Chester Bennington's role as co-vocalist for Linkin Park, the revelation that drummer Rob Bourdon wasn't returning likely came as a surprise to some fans. During an interview with Billboard, Mike Shinoda addressed Bourdon's absence in their reunion and how Colin Brittain became the person to step in for the veteran stickman.

According to Shinoda, Bourdon had started to distance himself from Linkin Park activities after the band went on hiatus.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent," said Shinoda.

"He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The Hybrid Theory rerelease and Papercuts release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

How Colin Brittain Joined Linkin Park

With Bourdon's participation not happening, Linkin Park had to fill a second opening in order to return.

"I had done sessions with Colin — I met him around 2021, when I got an invite to a session with a couple of different writers, and Colin was one of the guys in the room, and I immediately clicked with him," recalled Shinoda.

"He’s playing drums in the live show, and drums are his first instrument, but he plays guitar and bass and keyboard, and he produces and mixes. We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth."

"I don’t know if any of these songs are going to be released, but we had done something with grandson, Bea Miller, Sueco — just getting in the room together to make stuff," said Shinoda. "And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, 'Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.'"

Brittain has earned a solid reputation for this songwriting and production work. His credits include working with Papa Roach, 5 Seconds of Summer, A Day to Remember, From Ashes to New, One OK Rock, All Time Low and others.

Linkin Park in 2024

With the band having debuted new music during their livestreamed concert, that opens the door for what comes next. Linkin Park will release a new album titled From Zero due Nov. 15 that will feature “The Emptiness Machine." The album is available for pre-order now.

In addition, there are six dates forthcoming in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota. Ticketing info can be found at the band's website.

