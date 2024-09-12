Linkin Park’s 27-Song Tour Kickoff Includes Rarities + Two Live Debuts

After debuting new singer Emily Armstrong at a fan-exclusive show that was livestreamed last week, Linkin Park played The Kia Forum in Los Angeles and delivered a 27-song set marked by rarities and live debuts.

Before this month, Linkin Park hadn't played a show since 2017, the last being a tribute event held in memory of late singer Chester Bennington.

After rumors of a comeback swirled, the band teased fans with a clue within a countdown timer that then began counting back up to the 100-hour mark it began at. The fan-exclusive event was announced, still shrouded in mystery as many believed Linkin Park would be unveiling their new singer.

Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong was revealed to be Bennington's successor, igniting a new era of Linkin Park alongside the release of new single "The Emptiness Machine" and the impending November release of the new album From Zero.

A limited amount of tour dates were also put on the books, the first being a Sept. 11 gig in Los Angeles.

Setlist Highlights

At the show, Linkin Park opened with the Meteora hit "Somewhere I Belong" and it was the very first time they kicked off a concert with that track.

As for rarities, "When They Come For Me" was played for the first time since 2014, while "Given Up" hadn't been performed since 2015. Digging even further back, Linkin Park added "My December" back into the set for the first since 2008.

"Keys to the Kingdom," off 2014's The Hunting Party, made its live debut, as did "Friendly Fire," a previously unreleased song with Chester Bennington that appeared on this year's Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2003) compilation. It was originally recorded in 2017 during the One More Light sessions.

READ MORE: Linkin Park's Brad Delson to Sit Out Upcoming Reunion Tour, Statement Issued

See the full setlist, which features 27 songs (one medley), a solo from Joe Hahn and speeches by Mike Shinoda and Armstrong, directly below.

Watch fan-filmed footage further down the page.

Linkin Park Setlist — Sept. 11, 2024

01. "Somewhere I Belong" (first time as a show opener)

02. "Crawling"

03. "Lying From You" (with Mike Shinoda speech)

04. "Points of Authority"

05. "New Divide" ("Moscow Intro")

06. "The Emptiness Machine"

[transition] "Creation"

07. "The Catalyst"

08. "Burn It Down"

09. "Waiting for the End" (with Emily & Mike speech)

10. "Castle of Glass"

11. Joe Hahn solo

12. "When They Come for Me" / "Remember the Name" (Mike solo, first time "When They Come for Me" played since 2014)

13. "Lost in the Echo"

14. "Given Up" (first time live since 2015)

15. "One Step Closer"

[transition] "Break/Collapse"

16. "Lost" (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version)

17. "Breaking the Habit"

18. "What I've Done"

[transition] "Kintsugi"

19. "Leave Out All the Rest"

20. "My December" (first time live since 2008)

21. "Friendly Fire" (live debut)

22. "Numb" (with "Numb/Encore" intro)

23. "In the End"

24. "Faint" (extended outro)

Encore:

25. "Resolution" (with elements of "The Requiem" , "Castle of Glass" and "Papercut")

26. "Papercut"

27. "Keys to the Kingdom" (live debut, with Mike intro about greatest hits release)

28. "Bleed It Out" (with band return speech; Fort Minor's "There They Go" snippet in the bridge)

via setlist.fm

Linkin Park, "Somewhere I Belong" (Sept. 11, 2024)

Linkin Park, "Breaking the Habit" (Sept. 11, 2024)

Linkin Park, "Keys to the Kingdom" (Sept. 11, 2024)

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine" (Sept. 11, 2024)