Linkin Park’s Brad Delson to Sit Out Upcoming Reunion Tour, Statement Issued

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson has confirmed that while he worked on the band's new music, he will not be taking part in their upcoming reunion tour dates.

The guitarist was conspicuously missing from Thursday's (Sept. 5) global livestream event as the band took the stage with Mike Shinoda noting that Alex Feder was filling in for Delson. Feder will reportedly be the band's new touring guitarist.

In his statement, Delson shared his thanks for the support of everyone involved, expressed his awe of the band's new additions Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain and then offered his explanation as to why he wouldn't be part of the run. He also confirmed Feder's continued involvement beyond the recent performance.

Why Brad Delson Will Miss Linkin Park's Reunion Tour

The guitarist expressed, "I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes––in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show."

READ MORE: Why Drummer Rob Bourdon Did Not Return for Linkin Park Reunion

"I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex—my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe," continued Delson.

The full statement is shared below:

Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world. Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you. In awe of @emilyarmstrong and @colinbrittain for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship. I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes––in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show. I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex—my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe. Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey. -BBB

Linkin Park in 2024

With the band having debuted new music during their livestreamed concert, that opens the door for what comes next. Linkin Park will release a new album titled From Zero due Nov. 15 that will feature “The Emptiness Machine." The album is available for pre-order now.

In addition, there are six dates forthcoming in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota. Ticketing info can be found at the band's website.

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus