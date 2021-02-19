Mike Shinoda Releases Upbeat New Song ‘Happy Endings’ With Upsahl + Iann Dior

Linkin Park musician Mike Shinoda is pushing forward with more solo music, though he has some help on his brand new single "Happy Endings." The track is a collaboration featuring rising vocalist Upsahl and alt-pop star Iann Dior.

The new song starts off with a strummy guitar and Shinoda sharing vocals with rising vocalist Upsahl before giving way to rapped verses from Shinoda and Dior. The song itself is upbeat in nature, but also serves as a self-reflective vent not to be too hard on oneself during these trying times.

With the new track, Shinoda is the first major label artist to launch a new single via an NFT (non-fungible token) auction. Shinoda has revealed the new song "Happy Endings," his collaboration with Upsahl and Iann Dior, and he's used the cryptocurrency as a new avenue to promote his music.

Shinoda paved the way for “Happy Endings” earlier this week via his social media and Twitch platforms as well as through cryptocurrency authorities. Teasing out its impending arrival in groundbreaking fashion, he becomes the first major label artist to launch a single via NFT auction.

The initial 75-second song tease immediately piqued interest among fans, with the final top 10 bidders in the auction each receiving an original print of the single artwork signed by Shinoda and contemporary artist Cain Caser. Proceeds from the auction will benefit ArtCenter College of Design.

Shinoda recently got involved with creating crypto art using the NFT cryptocurrency. His first offering was a digital art piece titled "One Hundredth Stream." The composition's highest bid came in at 18,000 DAI, a stablecoin cryptocurrency that closely parallels the U.S. dollar — meaning users valued it at around $18,000. Later that same day, Zora announced that Shinoda had accepted a bid equaling $30,000 (200 WETH), and the musician plans to donate that to charity.

"Happy Endings" is currently available here via the platform of your choosing and the song's very relatable lyrics can be viewed below. An official video for the song will follow shortly.

Mike Shinoda Featuring Upsahl + Iann Diorr, "Happy Endings" Lyrics

(Intro Hook)

Hey, at least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me

There, I hold my head high

Get everything right

Delusional maybe (Verse 1)

This whole last year was a shit show

Just finding out now what I didn't know

Seems like each time when I get low

I place blame everywhere that it shouldn’t go

and that’s what’s keeping me up

Falling apart man I’ll keep it a buck

You still act like I’m holding you up

I still feel like I’m totally nuts so

Tell me what I should’ve said and I’ll pretend to know that

Things come out my mouth that I should probably learn to hold back

Why do I expect to have the patience that I don’t have

Over and over expecting a different result yeah CHORUS

Hey, at least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me

There, I hold my head high

Get everything right

Delusional maybe

If I’m pretending

why not write happy endings

Where I’m better than we both know I could be, oh

Still At least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me (Verse 2)

They’re like

Ay Mike

You can’t keep kicking yourself for the things you

say, like

There are some people that you could never

Make right

Really do I wanna sweat shit, no

and I don’t know why I don’t let this go

I hold it inside let it take control

Tell me what I should’ve said and I’ll pretend to know that

Things come out my mouth that I should probably learn to hold back

Why do I expect to have the patience that I don’t have

Over and over and over and over and oh my God CHORUS

Hey, at least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me

There, I hold my head high

Get everything right

Delusional maybe

If I’m pretending

why not write happy endings

Where I’m better than we both know I could be, oh

Still At least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me BRIDGE

I keep telling myself to stop caring

cause they live for keeping me staring

and they’ll drag it on to make me respond

to get more retweets and more sharing

I don’t need the manager no Karen

cause what’s wrong it seems so apparent

cause i’m too alive for bad fucking vibes

and I’m so damn sick of being stuck inside

(side SIDE SIDE YEAH) CH:

Hey, at least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me

There, I hold my head high

Get everything right

Delusional maybe

If I’m pretending

why not write happy endings

Where I’m better than we both know I could be, oh

Still At least in my mind

I’m feeling like I'm

The hero that saves me If I’m pretending

why not write happy endings

(X4)

Mike Shinoda featuring Upsahl and Iann Diorr, "Happy Endings"

Warner Records