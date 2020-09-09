Mike Shinoda Releases ‘License to Waltz’ Song, Announces Third ‘Dropped Frames’ Set

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is certainly making the most of the pandemic downtime, preparing his third Dropped Frames release in as many months. In advance of the album arrival, Shinoda also has a new song to share, "License to Waltz."

For those not familiar, earlier this year Shinoda became active on Twitch creating music with the help of his online following, sometimes taking suggestions as a challenge. He's now onto his third collection of Dropped Frames albums, with this one set to drop on Sept. 18.

Shinoda's new track, "License to Waltz," definitely has a video game feel to it, with fans likely recognizing part of the composition from Super Mario Bros. or "Waltz of the Flowers" from the film Caddyshack among other uses.

Pre-orders for the new album are available here. Check out "License to Waltz" below and the artwork and track listing below.

Mike Shinoda, "License to Waltz"

Mike Shinoda, Dropped Frames, Vol. 3 Artwork + Track Listing

1 – “Dream Fragment”

2 – “Sound Collector”

3 – “Dust Code”

4 – “No Delete”

5 – “Robet Yodel”

6 – “Vibe Train”

7 – “Mike’s Gonna Mike”

8 – “Shoreline”

9 – “Goodbye Cow”

10 – “Genesis Supernova”

11 – “Sidechain Gang”

12 – “Overcast”

13 – “A Thousand Jams”

14 – “License To Waltz”