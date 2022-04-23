Mike Shinoda recently spoke about the future of Linkin Park during a Twitch livestream Friday (April 22). The musician revealed there are no plans for new music or live shows from the band in the near future. Watch a video clip from the stream below.

"The only Linkin Park news that I have for you is that... Yeah, we talk every few weeks..." he says. “There's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Let me just tell you that. Just keep in your minds that that is not happening. I'm just gonna say that much for now."

He went on to explain, "Anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train. And we're like 'No, no, no, no. Don't start the hype train. You're going to disappoint yourself.'"

Linkin Park haven't performed together since 2017, when the surviving members held a tribute concert for their late singer Chester Bennington.

The band also haven't released new music since Bennington's passing. They did, however, release an anniversary edition of their 2000 debut studio album Hybrid Theory in 2020.

In other Mike Shinoda news, he was recently appointed as the Community Innovation Advisor for Warner Recorded Music. He will work closely with Warner Music's leadership to help shape an “artist-centric approach to Web3.”