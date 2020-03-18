Mike Shinoda is looking for a fresh set of pipes to contribute to his latest demo of a new song, "Open Door."

On Tuesday (March 17), the Linkin Park member and solo artist sought other singers' assistance with the track by inviting them to record their vocals along to the chorus of the tune.

The call for guest singers came after Shinoda took to Instagram Live earlier that day to give fans an inside look at the making of the song. After quickly mixing the results, as Linkin Park Live pointed out, the musician sent the MP3 to fans via the Community app. (Listen to "Open Door" down toward the bottom of this post.)

"I have an idea," Shinoda explained on Twitter shortly after sharing the work in progress. "I want another voice on the chorus of 'Open Door.' Maybe it can be one of you? Get the song, sing it, post a link on Twitter with the hashtag #SingOpenDoor and if I love something, I'll let you know."

The musician has continued writing and recording music since the 2017 death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington brought about a hiatus for the act. Two years ago, Shinoda said there "aren't any answers" to the prospect of Linkin Park continuing without Bennington.

But as a solo artist, the rocker last released the non-album single "Fine" in 2019 — Shinoda penned that song for a movie soundtrack. Before that, he dropped two previously unheard tunes. Shinoda's debut solo album, Post Traumatic, arrived in 2018. It followed an EP of the same name.

Now, perhaps one lucky performer will get to duet with the artist on "Open Door."

Mike Shinoda, "Open Door" (Demo) - March 17, 2020