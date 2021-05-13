13 of the Most Bizarre Guitars of All Time

It’s not always enough to be a great guitar player. You’ve got to look cool, too.

From Bo Diddley’s Twang Machine to Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstrat, legendary guitarists have wielded signature axes that would captivate audiences just as much as their dazzling chops. Rock and metal guitarists pushed this idea to the max in the ‘80s, tricking their guitars out with decadent paint jobs, outlandish shapes and two, three, four, sometimes even five necks.

This six-string excess wasn’t limited to hard rockers: Jazz maestros, street performers and boutique builders have all put their indelible stamps on their guitars, turning a universal musical icon into something completely their own.

We’ve checked all those sources and scoured the internet to bring you this list of the most bizarre guitars of all time.

The Most Bizarre Guitars of All Time We’ve scoured the internet to bring you this list of the most bizarre guitars of all time.